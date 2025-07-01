Most of the fighting is concentrated in three areas: General Staff updated the map

More than half of the 146 battles on the front line yesterday took place in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in their morning summary on July 1, showing a map of combat operations, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 146 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using four missiles, as well as 51 air strikes, dropping 79 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 5304 shellings, including 107 from multiple rocket launch systems, and used 3776 kamikaze drones for targeting.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 12 areas of personnel, weapons, and military equipment concentration, one command post, and two enemy artillery systems," the summary states.

Situation by directions

In the Siversky-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 Russian attacks. The enemy carried out 18 air strikes yesterday, dropping a total of 35 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 323 artillery shellings, including 16 from multiple rocket launch systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried 10 times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, Hlyboke, Vovchanski Khutory, Krasne Pershe, Dovhenke, and towards Petro-Ivanivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, four attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Holubivka, Pishchane, and in the direction of Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times, trying to penetrate our defense near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Kolodiazi, Novyi Myr, Novovodyane, Ridkodub, Torske, and in the directions of Serednye, Shandryholove, Olhivka.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped four enemy attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka and towards Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked six times in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, and in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 41 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Razyne, Novotoretske, Myrni, Promin, Novoseriivka, Volodymyrivka, Myroliubivka, Myrnorad, Lysivka, Udachne, Muravka, Novopavlivka, and Horikhove.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Perebudova, Piddubne, Fedorivka, Shevchenko, Novopil.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces assaulted the positions of the Defense Forces once in the area of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Enemy losses: minus 970 soldiers and a lot of equipment