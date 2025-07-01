Most of the fighting is concentrated in three areas: General Staff updated the map

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
06:15 AM • 2288 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM • 6589 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 13238 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 80903 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 120645 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 69823 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 73558 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 80743 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 154543 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 123306 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3m/s
70%
747mm
Popular news
"Orwellian comments": Kellogg responded to the Kremlin's statements about Ukraine and the US "hindering" negotiationsJune 30, 10:56 PM • 7327 views
NATO 2026 Summit to be held in Ankara - ErdoğanJuly 1, 12:36 AM • 4511 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and district02:04 AM • 10683 views
US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolution03:06 AM • 8759 views
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit05:50 AM • 2166 views
Publications
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations06:15 AM • 2288 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 202505:50 AM • 6589 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 66507 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 77238 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 120645 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denis Shmyhal
Elon Musk
Gregory Meeks
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Donetsk
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 97743 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 100863 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 98076 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 108345 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 214427 views
Actual
Truth Social
Shahed-136
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Brent Crude
The Guardian

Most of the fighting is concentrated in three areas: General Staff updated the map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 671 views

During the last day, 146 combat engagements took place, more than half of them in the Pokrovsky, Novopavlivsky and Lyman directions. The enemy launched one missile attack, 51 air strikes, carried out 5304 shellings and engaged 3776 drones.

Most of the fighting is concentrated in three areas: General Staff updated the map

More than half of the 146 battles on the front line yesterday took place in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in their morning summary on July 1, showing a map of combat operations, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 146 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using four missiles, as well as 51 air strikes, dropping 79 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 5304 shellings, including 107 from multiple rocket launch systems, and used 3776 kamikaze drones for targeting.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 12 areas of personnel, weapons, and military equipment concentration, one command post, and two enemy artillery systems," the summary states.

Situation by directions

In the Siversky-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 Russian attacks. The enemy carried out 18 air strikes yesterday, dropping a total of 35 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 323 artillery shellings, including 16 from multiple rocket launch systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried 10 times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, Hlyboke, Vovchanski Khutory, Krasne Pershe, Dovhenke, and towards Petro-Ivanivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, four attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Holubivka, Pishchane, and in the direction of Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times, trying to penetrate our defense near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Kolodiazi, Novyi Myr, Novovodyane, Ridkodub, Torske, and in the directions of Serednye, Shandryholove, Olhivka.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped four enemy attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka and towards Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked six times in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, and in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 41 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Razyne, Novotoretske, Myrni, Promin, Novoseriivka, Volodymyrivka, Myroliubivka, Myrnorad, Lysivka, Udachne, Muravka, Novopavlivka, and Horikhove.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Perebudova, Piddubne, Fedorivka, Shevchenko, Novopil.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces assaulted the positions of the Defense Forces once in the area of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Enemy losses: minus 970 soldiers and a lot of equipment01.07.25, 07:18 • 1082 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9