Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Enemy losses: minus 970 soldiers and a lot of equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 513 views

On June 30, Russian troops suffered significant losses, including 970 soldiers and 36 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amount to more than one million people.

Enemy losses: minus 970 soldiers and a lot of equipment

On June 30, Russian troops lost 970 soldiers and 36 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.07.25 are estimated at:

  • personnel ‒ 1020980 (+970) liquidated
    • tanks ‒ 10983 (+3)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 22928 (+6)
        • artillery systems ‒ 29754 (+36)
          • MLRS ‒ 1427 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1190 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 420 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 42940 (+144)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3436 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 53696 (+103)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3921 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready for a "creeping advance" in Ukraine until human resources run out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."

                              Syrskyi: Ukraine’s Armed Forces need reinforcement and correct management decisions28.06.25, 21:12 • 6810 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
