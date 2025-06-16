Most entrants failed the NMT in mathematics: the assessment center named the reason

This year, the majority of applicants who did not pass the National Multidisciplinary Test had problems specifically with mathematics. This was stated by the Director of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, Tetiana Vakulenko, on one of the Ukrainian TV channels, reports UNN.

The largest proportion of those who do not pass the assessment are applicants who do not pass mathematics. Of course, this is a huge problem, a challenge for the entire Ukrainian education system - said Vakulenko.

Experts attribute the low NMT results in mathematics to the difficulties of distance learning and psychological stress due to the war.

According to Tetiana Vakulenko, this situation indicates that "acquiring mathematical competencies is very difficult in view of the air alerts, the lack of full-time education in a significant part of the regions of Ukraine".

Vakulenko also commented on cases when native speakers failed to pass the NMT in English.

The colleagues simply read the text very carelessly, and chose answers from the pictures. Our applicants passed this assessment last year, and more than half of the applicants scored higher than the participants in this experiment – Vakulenko noted.

NMT (National Multidisciplinary Test) is a form of external independent evaluation, which combines knowledge assessment in several subjects. Introduced as an alternative to the traditional EIT during martial law.

