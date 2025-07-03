Most battles are in three directions: map from the General Staff

More than half of the 185 battles on the front line over the past day took place in three directions - Pokrovsk, South-Slobozhansk, and Novopavlivka, the General Staff reported in its morning summary on July 3, showing a map of military operations, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 185 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, using seven missiles, as well as 62 air strikes, dropping 93 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 5520 shellings, including 84 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3194 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, including on the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Mayak in Donetsk Oblast; Kozatske in Kherson Oblast.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces inflicted damage on eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and two artillery pieces of the enemy," the summary states.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian attacks. Over the past day, the enemy launched 9 air strikes, dropping a total of 19 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 360 artillery shellings, including 19 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders 25 times in the area of Hlyboke, Zelene, Vovchansk, Milove, Ambarnoe, and towards Mitrofanivka and Mala Shapkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were nine attacks by the invaders yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Zelene Hay, and in the direction of Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 18 times, trying to penetrate our defense near the settlements of Ridkodub, Torske, Hrekivka, Hryhorivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, and in the directions of Cherneshchyna, Shandryholove, Serednie, and Novyi Myr.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped three enemy attacks towards Fedorivka and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked five times in the direction of Bondarne, Markove, and in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks near Toretsk, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Rusynyi Yar, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 58 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Myrny, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Novoserhiivka, Dachne, Oleksiivka, Horikhove, and towards Volodymyrivka, Novopavlivka, Razinoho, Molodetske.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Yalta, Myrny, Pidddubne, and Shevchenko.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupying forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces once in the area of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped two enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

