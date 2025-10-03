Moscow billionaire Ibrahim Suleymanov detained on suspicion of old murders – media

In Moscow, Ibrahim Suleymanov, one of Russia's most mysterious billionaires, has been detained on suspicion of committing several serious murders. The information was confirmed by the Russian agency TASS, and according to the Telegram channel SHOT, the arrest took place on Thursday night. The court will choose a pre-trial detention measure for the businessman in the near future, writes UNN.

Details

According to Russian media, Suleymanov is suspected of a murder in 2004, and his possible connection to the death of Gennady Borisov, the head of the trade union committee of Vnukovo Airlines, whose body was found with 25 stab wounds in the entrance of a building, is also being investigated.

According to the investigation, Suleymanov could have "ordered" the shooting of Georgy Tal, the head of the Federal Service for Financial Recovery and Bankruptcy, who was involved in the bankruptcy of Moscow airports. The businessman died in intensive care after the attack.

Earlier, Suleymanov controlled the state airline ticket booking system "Sirena-Travel", and according to media reports, he is the son-in-law of Platon Lebedev, Mikhail Khodorkovsky's former partner in Yukos. Officially, the billionaire owns only a one-room apartment of 35 square meters in the Ochakovo-Matveevskoye district of Moscow.

Suleymanov also has convictions for fraud and money laundering, which makes him a defendant in several high-profile criminal cases in Russia.

