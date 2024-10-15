Morning explosion took place outside Mykolaiv - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
The morning explosion occurred outside the city of Mykolaiv, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said on "Suspilne. Studio", UNN reports.
Details
"At the moment, we can state that the sound of the explosion heard by the people in Mykolaiv took place outside the city. We do not record the impact of any explosive objects on the territory of the city," Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said.
Recall
Earlier today, on October 15, an explosion occurred in Mykolaiv after a missile warning.
