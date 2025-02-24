More than half of the fighting is in three areas: map from the General Staff

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 5203 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 22738 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 52932 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 33219 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107070 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 92334 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111497 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116541 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 146935 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115095 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 51631 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 78196 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 31337 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103377 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 43409 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 52932 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 107070 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 146935 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 137959 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 170487 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 21160 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131751 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133677 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162249 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141581 views
Actual
More than half of the fighting is in three areas: map from the General Staff

More than half of the fighting is in three areas: map from the General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23575 views

Over the last day, 96 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovske, Kursk and Lyman sectors. The enemy carried out 52 air strikes and fired over 5,000 times.

96 clashes took place on the frontline over the past day, most of them in the Pokrovsk, Kursk and Lyman sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on February 24, showing a map of combat operations for February 23, UNN reports.

In total, 96 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile attacks using four missiles and 52 air strikes, dropping 106 guided aerial bombs on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. In addition, it carried out more than five thousand attacks, including 145 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,250 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, five control points and one control point of the enemy's UAVs," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy twice tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders towards Vovchansk and Zakhidne.

Four attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Ukrainian troops repelled the enemy's assault in the areas of Petropavlivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Bohuslavka.

The enemy attacked in the Lyman direction 15 times. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Torske, Novoyehorivka, Novolyubivka, Yampolivka, Kuzmine and in the direction of Novy, Novoplatonivka, Shyikivka, Zelena Dolyna, Cherneshchyna.

The defense forces repelled two offensives of the invaders in the areas of Bilohorivka and Ivano-Daryivka in the Siversky sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two firefights were registered near Chasovyi Yar and in the direction of Oleksandr-Shultyno.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 22 aggressor's assault actions towards the settlements of Promin, Kotlyne, Andriivka, Bohdanivka, Ulakly, Novosergiivka, Molodetske, Leontovychi, Pokrovsk, Myrolyubivka and Vodiane Druhe.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy made 11 attacks in the direction of Kostiantynopil and Burlatske yesterday.

At the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces once near the village of Stepove.

In the Huliaipilsky and Prydniprovsky sectors, the enemy did not conduct any active operations yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"Ukrainian Defense Forces continue the operation in the Kursk region. Yesterday, the enemy carried out 22 air strikes, dropping 45 guided bombs, and fired 374 times, seven of which were from multiple rocket launchers. Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 assault attacks by the invaders," the report said.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

More than a thousand occupants and 7 tanks: Ukrainian General Staff updates data on Russian losses at the front24.02.25, 07:55 • 40568 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising

More than half of the fighting is in three areas: map from the General Staff | УНН