More than half of the fighting is in three areas: map from the General Staff

96 clashes took place on the frontline over the past day, most of them in the Pokrovsk, Kursk and Lyman sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on February 24, showing a map of combat operations for February 23, UNN reports.

In total, 96 combat engagements were registered over the last day - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile attacks using four missiles and 52 air strikes, dropping 106 guided aerial bombs on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. In addition, it carried out more than five thousand attacks, including 145 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,250 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, five control points and one control point of the enemy's UAVs," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy twice tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders towards Vovchansk and Zakhidne.

Four attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Ukrainian troops repelled the enemy's assault in the areas of Petropavlivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Bohuslavka.

The enemy attacked in the Lyman direction 15 times. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Torske, Novoyehorivka, Novolyubivka, Yampolivka, Kuzmine and in the direction of Novy, Novoplatonivka, Shyikivka, Zelena Dolyna, Cherneshchyna.

The defense forces repelled two offensives of the invaders in the areas of Bilohorivka and Ivano-Daryivka in the Siversky sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two firefights were registered near Chasovyi Yar and in the direction of Oleksandr-Shultyno.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 22 aggressor's assault actions towards the settlements of Promin, Kotlyne, Andriivka, Bohdanivka, Ulakly, Novosergiivka, Molodetske, Leontovychi, Pokrovsk, Myrolyubivka and Vodiane Druhe.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy made 11 attacks in the direction of Kostiantynopil and Burlatske yesterday.

At the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces once near the village of Stepove.

In the Huliaipilsky and Prydniprovsky sectors, the enemy did not conduct any active operations yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"Ukrainian Defense Forces continue the operation in the Kursk region. Yesterday, the enemy carried out 22 air strikes, dropping 45 guided bombs, and fired 374 times, seven of which were from multiple rocket launchers. Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 assault attacks by the invaders," the report said.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

