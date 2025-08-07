More than half of the battles on the front occurred in two directions - General Staff

More than half of the 69 battles on the front line since the beginning of the current day were concentrated in two directions - Pokrovsk and Lyman, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on August 7, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the advance of the Russian occupiers. Terrorists continue to kill Ukrainians, destroy Ukrainian cities and villages. At this time, the total number of combat engagements is 69. - reported the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, communities in the settlements of Ryasne, Myropilske, Turya of Sumy Oblast; Vidrodzhenivske of Kharkiv Oblast suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire. The settlement of Seredyna-Buda of Sumy Oblast came under air attack.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven enemy attacks today. The invaders' aviation carried out six strikes, dropping 16 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 214 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction today, the enemy attacked twice in the Vovchansk area, one combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers carried out six attacks in the areas of Myrny, Holubivka, Kindrashivka, and Zahryzove, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions today in the areas of the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Karpivka, Yampilivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, as well as towards Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and Olhivka. Seven combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Russian units tried to advance on our troops' positions four times in the areas of Hryhorivka and Fedorivka, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Novomarkove and Stupochky. Defense Forces units repelled one attack, the battle continues.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to break into our defense in the area of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and Rusyniv Yar. Our defenders repelled four assault actions by the invaders, two more attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 24 attempts to push our soldiers out of their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Boikivka, Mykolaivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zapovidne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, and Horikhove. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 22 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped two assault actions of enemy troops. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Filii and Tovste.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian units repelled an invader's attack towards Novodanylivka.

In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovsk directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

