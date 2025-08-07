More than half of the battles on the front occurred in two directions - General Staff

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 5850 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 35715 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 38950 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 62576 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 86719 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 64665 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 43203 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 44341 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 55990 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 55791 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.3m/s
37%
755mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decreesPhotoAugust 7, 05:55 AM • 44189 views
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideoAugust 7, 08:55 AM • 43255 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 62715 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience11:42 AM • 15295 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 28244 views
Publications
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 12176 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 29145 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 35745 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 38973 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 63818 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Zakarpattia Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 63818 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 120093 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 130200 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 122196 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 133555 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

More than half of the battles on the front occurred in two directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1268 views

Since the beginning of August 7, 69 combat engagements have taken place on the front. Pokrovsk and Lyman directions became the epicenter of more than half of these battles.

More than half of the battles on the front occurred in two directions - General Staff

More than half of the 69 battles on the front line since the beginning of the current day were concentrated in two directions - Pokrovsk and Lyman, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on August 7, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the advance of the Russian occupiers. Terrorists continue to kill Ukrainians, destroy Ukrainian cities and villages. At this time, the total number of combat engagements is 69.

- reported the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, communities in the settlements of Ryasne, Myropilske, Turya of Sumy Oblast; Vidrodzhenivske of Kharkiv Oblast suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire. The settlement of Seredyna-Buda of Sumy Oblast came under air attack.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven enemy attacks today. The invaders' aviation carried out six strikes, dropping 16 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 214 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction today, the enemy attacked twice in the Vovchansk area, one combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers carried out six attacks in the areas of Myrny, Holubivka, Kindrashivka, and Zahryzove, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions today in the areas of the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Karpivka, Yampilivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, as well as towards Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and Olhivka. Seven combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Russian units tried to advance on our troops' positions four times in the areas of Hryhorivka and Fedorivka, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Novomarkove and Stupochky. Defense Forces units repelled one attack, the battle continues.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to break into our defense in the area of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and Rusyniv Yar. Our defenders repelled four assault actions by the invaders, two more attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 24 attempts to push our soldiers out of their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Boikivka, Mykolaivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zapovidne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, and Horikhove. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 22 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped two assault actions of enemy troops. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Filii and Tovste.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian units repelled an invader's attack towards Novodanylivka.

In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovsk directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

DIU confirmed the destruction of enemy radar stations, a landing craft, and an air defense base in occupied Crimea: video shown07.08.25, 14:09 • 2686 views

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine