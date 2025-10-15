More than half of NATO allied states have joined the PURL initiative - Rutte

$41.750.14
10:41 AM • 8132 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 15535 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
09:25 AM • 16952 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
09:00 AM • 17429 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
08:32 AM • 16207 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
08:03 AM • 16023 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
07:49 AM • 15965 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 27804 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 27963 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13590 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regionsOctober 15, 05:19 AM • 24019 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 49074 views
Emergency power outages covered more regions: detailsOctober 15, 06:02 AM • 15095 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU08:15 AM • 25205 views
Odesa CMA to be headed by Dnipropetrovsk RMA head Lysak - report08:31 AM • 13390 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 9916 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU08:15 AM • 25439 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 27801 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 27959 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 49300 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Mark Rutte
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Brussels
United States
Finland
Estonia
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 57809 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 37014 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 39008 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 46481 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 50361 views
The Guardian
Film
Eurofighter Typhoon
The Diplomat
More than half of NATO allied states have joined the PURL initiative - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

The US supplies Ukraine with lethal and non-lethal weapons, which are paid for by European allies under the PURL program. More than half of the allied states have already joined this initiative.

More than half of NATO allied states have joined the PURL initiative - Rutte

The United States is providing Ukraine with a flow of lethal and non-lethal weapons, which are paid for by European allies under the PURL program. More than half of the allied states have now joined this initiative. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a press conference, UNN reports.

We have this role-playing initiative (PURL - ed.), where allies buy not only industry, but also weapons themselves from the US. The US provides a constant flow of lethal, and in this case, when it comes to defensive support for Ukraine, also non-lethal weapons 

- Rutte noted.

According to him, the Italians, French and Germans have their own anti-missile systems.

I cannot go into all the details of what they have supplied or not supplied to Ukraine. They are also working to have everything necessary for these systems to be unique, and that is why we need this global initiative, this list of what Ukraine needs. What only the US can provide is paid for by the allies, and today, as I said, more than half of the allies have joined 

- Rutte emphasized.

Addition

The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) will take additional measures to combat Russian drones. In particular, the latest integrated systems for combating air targets are being tested.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Mark Rutte
NATO
France
Italy
Germany
United States
Ukraine