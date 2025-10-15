More than half of NATO allied states have joined the PURL initiative - Rutte

The United States is providing Ukraine with a flow of lethal and non-lethal weapons, which are paid for by European allies under the PURL program. More than half of the allied states have now joined this initiative. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a press conference, UNN reports.

We have this role-playing initiative (PURL - ed.), where allies buy not only industry, but also weapons themselves from the US. The US provides a constant flow of lethal, and in this case, when it comes to defensive support for Ukraine, also non-lethal weapons

According to him, the Italians, French and Germans have their own anti-missile systems.

I cannot go into all the details of what they have supplied or not supplied to Ukraine. They are also working to have everything necessary for these systems to be unique, and that is why we need this global initiative, this list of what Ukraine needs. What only the US can provide is paid for by the allies, and today, as I said, more than half of the allies have joined