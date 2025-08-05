$41.790.03
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to church
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of Defense
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying begins
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
More than a third of the battles took place in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Over the past day, 61 combat engagements took place, more than a third of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. In the Lyman direction, 11 enemy attacks were recorded, and airstrikes and shelling covered border settlements.

More than a third of the battles took place in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

More than a third of the 61 battles on the front today took place in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Lyman direction, where 11 enemy attacks were recorded, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on August 5, writes UNN.

The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of this day, 61 combat engagements have taken place.

- reported the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, communities of border settlements, including Khrynivka, Arkhipivka, Klyusy of Chernihiv region; Velyka Pysarivka, Novodmytrivka, Popivka, Maryine, Brusky of Sumy region, suffered from enemy artillery fire. The settlement of Khliborob of Sumy region was subjected to an air strike.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, seven combat engagements have taken place, two of which are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropping 22 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 131 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 13 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk and Fyholivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers twice tried to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 11 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Torske, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka and towards Cherneshchyna, Serednie, Shandryholove. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out seven assault actions in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Shcherbynivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 24 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Boikivka, Suvorove, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoukrainka, Oleksiivka, as well as in the direction of Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have repelled 20 enemy attacks, four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Piddubne, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Temerivka and in the direction of Ivanivka. The Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks, three more are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invading units attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the direction of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor's aviation carried out an air strike in the Olhivka area.

In the Siversk, Kramatorsk, Huliaipole, and Prydniprovskyi directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In other directions, as indicated, there are no significant changes.

Julia Shramko

