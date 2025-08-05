General Staff updated map: half of battles on two fronts

Half of the 151 battles on the front line last day took place in two directions - Pokrovsk and Lyman, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary on August 5, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 151 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile and 72 air strikes, used five missiles and dropped 129 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 6050 shellings, including 76 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and involved 3925 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a radar station and one important object of the occupier," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks by the invading forces. The enemy also launched 14 air strikes, using 26 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 417 shellings, six of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried nine times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka and towards Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were nine enemy attacks yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka, Zahryzove and Lozova.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 28 times. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Myrny, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and towards Dronivka, Hryhorivka and Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made nine attempts to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamyanske and Vyimka.

Our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Chasiv Yar area in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Romanivka and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 45 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Chervony Lyman, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka and Zeleny Kut.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks over the past day near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Voskresenka, Zeleny Hai, Piddubne, Myrny, Temerivka and Maliivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried once to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupying forces made one attempt to attack the positions of our defenders towards Novoandriivka.

Over the past day, in the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian units.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian losses on August 4: 1120 soldiers and 28 artillery systems eliminated