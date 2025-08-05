General Staff updated map: half of battles on two fronts

$41.790.03
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
05:35 AM • 12602 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 60320 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 62037 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 97750 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 133402 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 80715 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 72377 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 74073 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 70314 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
Publications
Exclusives
"Nothing will change in the balance of power": the NSDC commented on Russia's withdrawal from the moratorium on intermediate-range missiles
Trump forces Russia to ceasefire talks - US Ambassador to NATO
Gasoline prices in Russia break records: local media explained the reason
Russia's war against Ukraine has become Trump's war - CNN
FPV drone strike in Zaporizhzhia: two wounded
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying begins
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 60319 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 97749 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelon
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sean Duffy
Oleh Syniehubov
Ivan Fedorov
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancy
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn son
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Fox News
Brent Crude
Eurofighter Typhoon

General Staff updated map: half of battles on two fronts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1262 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 151 combat engagements over the past day, half of which occurred in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The enemy launched three missile and 72 air strikes, and carried out 6050 shellings.

General Staff updated map: half of battles on two fronts

Half of the 151 battles on the front line last day took place in two directions - Pokrovsk and Lyman, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary on August 5, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 151 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile and 72 air strikes, used five missiles and dropped 129 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 6050 shellings, including 76 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and involved 3925 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a radar station and one important object of the occupier," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks by the invading forces. The enemy also launched 14 air strikes, using 26 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 417 shellings, six of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried nine times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka and towards Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were nine enemy attacks yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka, Zahryzove and Lozova.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 28 times. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Myrny, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and towards Dronivka, Hryhorivka and Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made nine attempts to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamyanske and Vyimka.

Our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Chasiv Yar area in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Romanivka and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 45 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Chervony Lyman, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka and Zeleny Kut.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks over the past day near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Voskresenka, Zeleny Hai, Piddubne, Myrny, Temerivka and Maliivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried once to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupying forces made one attempt to attack the positions of our defenders towards Novoandriivka.

Over the past day, in the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian units.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian losses on August 4: 1120 soldiers and 28 artillery systems eliminated05.08.25, 07:22 • 1934 views

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine