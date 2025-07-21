More than a dozen and a half hits recorded during Russian attack on Kyiv - Ihnat

During Russia's massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv today, July 21, more than a dozen and a half direct hits were recorded. This was announced by the head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, on the air of the telethon on Monday, as reported by UNN.

In Kyiv, as I already said, there are more than a dozen and a half direct hits. We see extremely serious damage in the areas of the city where already downed targets fell. Unfortunately, it doesn't happen without this. We would like to destroy them far from populated areas, but it doesn't always work out. - said Ihnat.

Addition

Russia launched 426 drones and 24 missiles, including 5 "Kinzhal" missiles, at Ukraine overnight; 200 drones and all missiles were shot down or suppressed, the vast majority of which were shot down, no information about their hits was received, another 203 drones did not reach their targets, but 23 drones hit 3 locations.

As a result of Russia's massive attack in Kyiv, the number of victims increased to eight people.