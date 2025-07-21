More than a dozen and a half hits recorded during Russian attack on Kyiv - Ihnat

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders: Justified! - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
09:08 AM • 0 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders: Justified! - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 7094 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
05:40 AM • 26716 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
03:31 AM • 74140 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 76054 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 152605 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 148665 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:24 PM • 102498 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 65008 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 166174 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.1m/s
62%
743mm
Popular news
In Kharkiv region, a man broke into a TCC and beat a police officerJuly 20, 11:29 PM • 35270 views
Attack on Kharkiv: 11 hits, residential complex and infrastructure damaged, fires broke outJuly 20, 11:44 PM • 34528 views
Kyiv under massive attack: 50 enemy UAVs trying to surround the capital, explosions heardJuly 21, 12:30 AM • 43814 views
Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualtiesJuly 21, 01:18 AM • 47054 views
Number of injured in Kyiv from the Russian attack has increased to seven06:20 AM • 28611 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 313106 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 233998 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 298703 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 315792 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 493002 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 69793 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 166169 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 186406 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 186274 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 188944 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Financial Times
Fox News
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

More than a dozen and a half hits recorded during Russian attack on Kyiv - Ihnat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 748 views

During the massive missile and drone attack by Russia on Kyiv on July 21, more than a dozen and a half direct hits were recorded. As a result of the attack, the number of injured in Kyiv increased to eight people.

More than a dozen and a half hits recorded during Russian attack on Kyiv - Ihnat

During Russia's massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv today, July 21, more than a dozen and a half direct hits were recorded. This was announced by the head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, on the air of the telethon on Monday, as reported by UNN.

In Kyiv, as I already said, there are more than a dozen and a half direct hits. We see extremely serious damage in the areas of the city where already downed targets fell. Unfortunately, it doesn't happen without this. We would like to destroy them far from populated areas, but it doesn't always work out.

- said Ihnat.

Addition

Russia launched 426 drones and 24 missiles, including 5 "Kinzhal" missiles, at Ukraine overnight; 200 drones and all missiles were shot down or suppressed, the vast majority of which were shot down, no information about their hits was received, another 203 drones did not reach their targets, but 23 drones hit 3 locations.

As a result of Russia's massive attack in Kyiv, the number of victims increased to eight people.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarKyiv
Yurii Ihnat
Ukrainian Air Force
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9