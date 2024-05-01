More than 7 thousand rescuers will be on duty in Ukraine on Easter

More than 7,000 rescuers and more than 2,200 units of special equipment will be on duty in Ukraine on Easter to respond to possible emergencies. This was announced by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We have more than 7,000 rescuers and over 2,200 units of fire, rescue and other special equipment ready for duty. If the situation becomes more complicated, these forces and means of the SES can be increased, if necessary, and we have appropriate reserves. We additionally involve reserves and coordinate our units in such a way as to eliminate an emergency or fire in the shortest possible time, - Khorunzhyi noted.

He also noted that before Easter, the State Emergency Service conducted approximately 13,000 training sessions with clergy and church workers on safety measures in case of emergencies.

In Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, a woman died in a fire that broke out on in a two-apartment building and her child was hospitalized with burns.