More than 60% of residents evacuated from dangerous territories of Sumy region - OVA

More than 60% of residents have already left the border communities of Sumy region, where evacuation has been announced. This is reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleg Grigorov, reports UNN.

Details

On Sunday, June 15, Oleg Grigorov announced on his Telegram channel that more than 400 people, including 26 children, were evacuated from the border communities of Sumy region this week. These are mostly residents of two districts: Sumy and Shostka.

People are forced to move to safer areas due to constant shelling of civilian infrastructure by the enemy - the official said in a statement.

According to him, the population from 213 settlements in the Sumy region is currently subject to evacuation.

In total, more than 60% of residents have already left the dangerous areas. All residents have already left 60 settlements from where the evacuation is underway - the official said in a statement.

"Evacuation is ongoing," he added.

Let's remind

Intense shelling of Sumy region complicated the evacuation of the population, especially from the border areas. People are being taken out of their places of residence in armored vehicles due to constant KAB and drone strikes.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region