More than 40 kg of amphetamine every month: a powerful drug laboratory was exposed in the Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale drug laboratory was exposed in the Kyiv region, which produced about 40 kg of amphetamine every month. The organizer and accomplices have been notified of suspicion, and investigative actions are ongoing.
In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers exposed a large-scale drug laboratory that produced about 40 kg of amphetamine every month with an estimated "black" profit of 20 million hryvnias. After 17 searches, drugs, precursors, laboratory equipment and other material evidence were seized. The organizer of the illegal business and two of his accomplices have been notified of suspicion. This is reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reports UNN.
Under the procedural guidance of the Solomyansk District Prosecutor's Office of the city of Kyiv, the organizer and two participants of the choir, who set up a drug laboratory for the production of amphetamine, as well as its sale, were notified of suspicion (Part 3 of Article 307, Part 2 of Article 311, Part 2). Article 309 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
As noted in the prosecutor's office, a 34-year-old resident of Kyiv organized a drug business in a private house. About 40 kg of amphetamine were produced there per month. The estimated income from the sale of psychotropic substances at "black" prices, as reported, is about 20 million hryvnias per month.
He involved acquaintances in the process of manufacturing and selling drugs. The organizer received orders for "goods" via the Internet and by phone, and buyers paid "for the goods" in cash and on a card.
As noted, law enforcement officers conducted 17 searches. In total, 1.4 kg of amphetamine, 75 liters of precursor in a weak form, 15 kg of precursor in powder form, dexamethasone ampoules, laboratory equipment, other items and tools used for the production of drugs were seized.
"Currently, the organizer and two accomplices have been chosen preventive measures in the form of detention," the prosecutor's office added.
