Law enforcement officers exposed a criminal organization with drug hotspots in 15 regions

The police exposed an organized group whose members produced and supplied psychotropic substances alpha-PVP, amphetamine and mephedrone in 15 regions of the country. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police.

Details

According to investigators, the perpetrators created an extensive network of drug laboratories and warehouses where they manufactured, packaged and stored prohibited substances.

Every month, the accomplices produced more than 700 kg of drugs, which provided "consumers" from different regions of Ukraine. At the prices of the "black" market, this volume is estimated at more than 300 million hryvnias.

As a result of the investigation, 17 drug laboratories and 15 warehouses with psychotropic products were liquidated.

They made over 1 million hryvnias per month from methadone: a drug gang was liquidated in Cherkasy region In the Cherkasy region, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) neutralized a criminal group that was selling methadone on a large scale. The monthly "income" of the criminals was over one million hryvnias. This was reported by the SBU press service. According to the investigation, the criminal business was organized by several residents of Uman. They set up a drug distribution network in the city and the surrounding area. The dealers were selling methadone "from hand to hand" during personal meetings, as well as through a network of dealers. Law enforcement officers documented more than 20 episodes of the criminals selling drugs. During searches at the residences of the perpetrators and in their cars, law enforcement officers found: * packaged methadone; * cash obtained from the sale of drugs; * mobile phones with evidence of illegal activity. Based on the collected evidence, the organizers and members of the criminal group were served notices of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 307 (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. The operation to expose and neutralize the criminals was carried out by officers of the SBU in the Cherkasy region together with the National Police under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor's office.

118 kg of mephedrone, 160 liters of mephedrone reaction mixtures (80 kg of mephedrone), 156 kg of alpha-PVP, more than 30 kg of amphetamine, 12 tons of precursors were seized.

Law enforcement officers detained 66 dealers led by the organizer. The investigation is ongoing.

Let us remind you

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers liquidated a drug group that imported cocaine worth UAH 8 million every month. The organizer is a resident of Kyiv who established a transcontinental drug trafficking through postal parcels.