Law enforcement officers exposed a criminal organization with drug hotspots in 15 regions

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
04:08 PM • 17222 views

12:11 PM • 27720 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 52653 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 52986 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 115443 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 62344 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 132175 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 130458 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 88711 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 65430 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 77090 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 73071 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 68704 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 60586 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

May 13, 10:29 AM • 77155 views
Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 22313 views

Law enforcement officers exposed a criminal organization with drug hotspots in 15 regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1066 views

An organized group manufactured and supplied psychotropic substances to 15 regions of Ukraine. The monthly volume of drugs is estimated at over UAH 300 million.

Law enforcement officers exposed a criminal organization with drug hotspots in 15 regions

The police exposed an organized group whose members produced and supplied psychotropic substances alpha-PVP, amphetamine and mephedrone in 15 regions of the country. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police.

Details 

According to investigators, the perpetrators created an extensive network of drug laboratories and warehouses where they manufactured, packaged and stored prohibited substances.

Every month, the accomplices produced more than 700 kg of drugs, which provided "consumers" from different regions of Ukraine. At the prices of the "black" market, this volume is estimated at more than 300 million hryvnias.

As a result of the investigation, 17 drug laboratories and 15 warehouses with psychotropic products were liquidated.

They made over 1 million hryvnias per month from methadone: a drug gang was liquidated in Cherkasy region In the Cherkasy region, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) neutralized a criminal group that was selling methadone on a large scale. The monthly "income" of the criminals was over one million hryvnias. This was reported by the SBU press service. According to the investigation, the criminal business was organized by several residents of Uman. They set up a drug distribution network in the city and the surrounding area. The dealers were selling methadone "from hand to hand" during personal meetings, as well as through a network of dealers. Law enforcement officers documented more than 20 episodes of the criminals selling drugs. During searches at the residences of the perpetrators and in their cars, law enforcement officers found: * packaged methadone; * cash obtained from the sale of drugs; * mobile phones with evidence of illegal activity. Based on the collected evidence, the organizers and members of the criminal group were served notices of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 307 (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. The operation to expose and neutralize the criminals was carried out by officers of the SBU in the Cherkasy region together with the National Police under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor's office. 02.05.25, 15:09 • 3617 views

118 kg of mephedrone, 160 liters of mephedrone reaction mixtures (80 kg of mephedrone), 156 kg of alpha-PVP, more than 30 kg of amphetamine, 12 tons of precursors were seized.

Law enforcement officers detained 66 dealers led by the organizer. The investigation is ongoing.

Let us remind you

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers liquidated a drug group that imported cocaine worth UAH 8 million every month. The organizer is a resident of Kyiv who established a transcontinental drug trafficking through postal parcels.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Kyiv
