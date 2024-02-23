More than 30 enemy tanks arrived at the railway station in Yevpatoriya - partisans

The ATESh guerrilla movement has recorded the arrival of more than 30 enemy T-62 tanks at the Yevpatoria railway station. The Russians' losses at the front are forcing them to conserve their reserves, UNN reports, citing ATESh in Telegram.

"ATES spotted a large number of tanks arriving at the railway station in Yevpatoriya Successful actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front make the occupiers to deconserve their reserves - the statement said.

The guerrillas reportedly observed the unloading of tanks in Yevpatoria at Tovarna station. They counted more than 30 T-62 tanks. It is noted that these are Soviet tanks, which were produced until 1975 and were withdrawn from service by the Ukrainian army.

