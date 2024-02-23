More than 30 enemy tanks arrived at the railway station in Yevpatoriya - partisans
Kyiv • UNN
According to the guerrillas, more than 30 Soviet-era T-62 tanks have arrived in Yevpatoriya. Russian troops are deconsolidating their reserves due to the success of the Ukrainian army.
The ATESh guerrilla movement has recorded the arrival of more than 30 enemy T-62 tanks at the Yevpatoria railway station. The Russians' losses at the front are forcing them to conserve their reserves, UNN reports, citing ATESh in Telegram.
"ATES spotted a large number of tanks arriving at the railway station in Yevpatoriya Successful actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front make the occupiers to deconserve their reserves
The guerrillas reportedly observed the unloading of tanks in Yevpatoria at Tovarna station. They counted more than 30 T-62 tanks. It is noted that these are Soviet tanks, which were produced until 1975 and were withdrawn from service by the Ukrainian army.
Guerrillas scouted a military unit of the russian "riot police" in occupied Simferopol22.02.24, 12:25 • 29320 views