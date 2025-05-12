More than 2,200 applications in Diia: Ukrainians are massively joining the Drone Line

More than 2,000 Ukrainians have applied in Diia to join the Drone Line. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov in Telegram, UNN writes.

2,200+ Ukrainians have applied in Diia to join the Drone Line - the message reads.

In particular, Fedorov published a video with one of the soldiers who independently chose a drone brigade, passed an interview and joined the "K-2" unit through Diia.

"Without distribution and bureaucracy," the Minister of Digital Transformation added.

