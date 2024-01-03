More than 200 vehicles are clearing snow from roads in Kyiv region: no traffic jams

Today, due to the snowy weather in the Kyiv region, the company continues to clear roads. 290 employees are working and 213 units of equipment are involved. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

We are clearing snow from the roads of Kyiv region. As of 15.00, 213 vehicles and 290 employees are working to overcome the effects of precipitation on the roads. We are sprinkling the roads to avoid slipping. We have already used more than 3,405 tons of sand and salt mixture - Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

Details

According to the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, there are no traffic jams or road blocks due to weather conditions. Passenger transportation is being carried out in full, and the situation is under control, with no emergencies.

Engineering and technical staff, machine operators and drivers are also on duty, the statement said.

