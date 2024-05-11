More than 200 people killed in floods in Afghanistan - UN

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75896 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106056 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148977 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153133 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249674 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173950 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165224 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148297 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225523 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 31590 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40830 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34920 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59215 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53294 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249674 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225523 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211682 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237440 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224277 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75896 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53294 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59215 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112762 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113666 views
More than 200 people killed in floods in Afghanistan - UN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24244 views

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands of homes destroyed or damaged in Afghanistan in flash floods caused by heavy rains on Friday.

Flash floods that hit northern Afghanistan have killed more than 200 people in one province, the United Nations said Saturday. writes UNN citing AFP.

Details

More than 200 people were killed and thousands of homes destroyed or damaged in Baghlan province when heavy rains on Friday caused widespread flooding, the UN's International Organization for Migration told AFP.

Up to 1,500 homes were damaged or destroyed and "more than 100 people were killed" in Baghlani-Jadid district alone, the IOM's emergency response chief said, citing data from Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority.

Taliban government officials said 62 people had been killed as of Friday evening.

Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said "hundreds of our fellow citizens have fallen victim to these catastrophic floods" in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, without specifying the number of dead and injured, although he told AFP news agency that dozens had died.

Flash flooding has hit many provinces in Afghanistan, with authorities in the northern province of Takhar reporting 20 deaths on Saturday.

The rains on Friday also caused severe damage in northeastern Badakhshan province, central Ghor province and western Herat, officials said.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the affected areas as they rushed to rescue injured and trapped people, according to the Defense Department.

Supplement

Afghanistan, which has had relatively dry winters, making it difficult for the soil to absorb precipitation, is very vulnerable to climate change.

The country, devastated by four decades of war, is one of the world's poorest and, according to scientists, one of the worst prepared for the effects of global warming.

Julia Shramko

News of the World

