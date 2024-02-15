More than 20 buildings damaged as a result of an enemy attack in Kyiv region

A morning strike by the Russian army on the territory of Kyiv region damaged 21 private houses and one vehicle. There were no casualties, UNN reports , citing the Kyiv regional police.

Law enforcement officers, explosives experts from Kyiv region and rescuers continue to work at the scene. The police are inspecting the scene and recording the consequences of the enemy attack.

Earlier , UNN reportedthat as of 8:00 a.m., the fall of enemy missile fragments was recorded in two settlements in one of the districts of Kyiv region.