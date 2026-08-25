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More than 170 combat engagements took place, while the enemy launched 6,500 drones — General Staff on the situation at the front 25 August 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

Russian forces carried out 173 attacks, launched 6,517 drones, and dropped 201 guided aerial bombs. The most active fighting is ongoing near Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka.

More than 170 combat engagements took place, while the enemy launched 6,500 drones — General Staff on the situation at the front

In total, since the beginning of this day, 173 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy launched 6.5 thousand drones and dropped 201 guided aerial bombs, and is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostyantynivka sectors, UNN reports, citing a General Staff briefing.

The enemy carried out 58 airstrikes and dropped 201 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,517 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out 1,965 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops 

- the briefing says.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks. In addition, the enemy carried out one airstrike using four guided aerial bombs and shelled the positions of our troops and populated areas 65 times, including six times with multiple-launch rocket systems.

During the day, in the South Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units seven times near Izbytske, Starytsia and Vovchansk; one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, today the enemy launched two assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces toward the settlements of Kury livelihood and Kivsharivka.

Two attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman sector near Shyikivka; another combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces successfully stopped eleven attempts by the invaders to advance near Dibrova, Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka;  one combat engagement is ongoing.

Three enemy assaults were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector near Yurkivka.

In the Kostyantynivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 22 enemy assaults near Kostyantynivka, Illinivka, Dolha Balka, Rusyn Yar and Ivanopillia.

The enemy carried out a total of 29 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Svitle, Novyi Donbas, Hannivka, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Myrne, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, Udachne, Biliakivka, Muravka, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Hruzke and Chernihivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 48 occupiers were eliminated here today and 24 were wounded; one tank, two artillery systems, 20 vehicles, two pieces of special equipment and 31 enemy shelters were destroyed. Five artillery systems, 10 vehicles, two unmanned aerial vehicle control posts and 102 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 371 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Our defenders repelled three occupier attacks in the Oleksandrivka sector in the areas of Oleksandrohrad and Krasnohirskе.

 In the Hulyaipole sector, three occupier attacks were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Bilohiria and Chervona Krynytsia.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled one enemy attack near Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, no enemy assault operations were recorded.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other sectors, the General Staff concluded.

Russia lost over 1,200 military personnel and around 1,500 drones in a day25.08.26, 07:15 • 3620 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk