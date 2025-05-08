More than 1,500 Russians are stranded in Turkey due to the cancellation of flights to Moscow by Turkish airlines. Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines canceled 31 flights to/from Moscow, which were scheduled for May 8 and the night of May 9. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Russian Telegram channels, Russians cannot return home from the Turkish resorts of Antalya, Dalaman and Bodrum. In the widespread video, hundreds of passengers gathered in the airport waiting rooms. Hundreds of them have been waiting for departure for 20-30 hours due to flight delays that were supposed to be made the day before.

Mash suggests that there are many more people who cannot fly to Moscow, because some of them, hearing about the situation, did not even leave the hotels, from where they have already been evicted.

I read how tourists are accommodated in hotels in Antalya. We, for example, are sitting in a hotel. We were evicted, there is no guide, the receiving party does not provide any information. We were supposed to fly Turkish Airlines at 7:35. At 3:30 a transfer arrived and said to stay and wait for information. We are sitting, waiting! It is not clear what to do - the Telegram channel quotes the words of one of its subscribers.

In addition, Russians are similarly waiting for departures at Moscow airports. Dozens of flights have been canceled or postponed. The decision of Turkish airlines will affect a total of more than 15,000 passengers.

Let us remind you

Moscow is expecting "provocations" that are "more serious than drone strikes" on May 9. InformNapalm noted that the Russian Federation is looking for an opportunity to accuse Ukraine and create a pretext for further aggression.