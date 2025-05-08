More than 15,000 Russians are stranded at airports: Turkish airlines have canceled flights to Moscow

$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 4746 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:30 PM • 10468 views

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

01:00 PM • 13815 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 20957 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 26397 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 45984 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 51174 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 54986 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
08:51 AM • 38523 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 52864 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+13°
2.2m/s
35%
748 mm
Popular news

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

May 8, 07:10 AM • 51484 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 99851 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 52130 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

09:23 AM • 22298 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 33994 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 1746 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 17623 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:49 AM • 45992 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

10:52 AM • 54989 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 100821 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andrii Sybiha

Vasyl Malyuk

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Belarus

Vatican City

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 34796 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 52928 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 55230 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 85972 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 134984 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Shahed-136

YouTube

Spotify

More than 15,000 Russians are stranded at airports: Turkish airlines have canceled flights to Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Due to cancellations of Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines flights, more than 15,000 Russians are stranded at Turkish airports. The companies canceled 31 flights to Moscow on May 8-9.

More than 15,000 Russians are stranded at airports: Turkish airlines have canceled flights to Moscow

More than 1,500 Russians are stranded in Turkey due to the cancellation of flights to Moscow by Turkish airlines. Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines canceled 31 flights to/from Moscow, which were scheduled for May 8 and the night of May 9. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Russian Telegram channels, Russians cannot return home from the Turkish resorts of Antalya, Dalaman and Bodrum. In the widespread video, hundreds of passengers gathered in the airport waiting rooms. Hundreds of them have been waiting for departure for 20-30 hours due to flight delays that were supposed to be made the day before.

Mash suggests that there are many more people who cannot fly to Moscow, because some of them, hearing about the situation, did not even leave the hotels, from where they have already been evicted.

I read how tourists are accommodated in hotels in Antalya. We, for example, are sitting in a hotel. We were evicted, there is no guide, the receiving party does not provide any information. We were supposed to fly Turkish Airlines at 7:35. At 3:30 a transfer arrived and said to stay and wait for information. We are sitting, waiting! It is not clear what to do

- the Telegram channel quotes the words of one of its subscribers.

In addition, Russians are similarly waiting for departures at Moscow airports. Dozens of flights have been canceled or postponed. The decision of Turkish airlines will affect a total of more than 15,000 passengers.

Dozens of flights delayed at Moscow airports due to drone attack - media08.05.25, 06:23 • 4522 views

Let us remind you

Moscow is expecting "provocations" that are "more serious than drone strikes" on May 9. InformNapalm noted that the Russian Federation is looking for an opportunity to accuse Ukraine and create a pretext for further aggression. 

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Turkey
Brent
$61.82
Bitcoin
$99,293.00
S&P 500
$5,669.88
Tesla
$279.41
Газ TTF
$34.99
Золото
$3,362.06
Ethereum
$1,959.54