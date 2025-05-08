$41.450.15
Dozens of flights delayed at Moscow airports due to drone attack - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1968 views

Flights are massively delayed at Moscow airports due to a drone attack. Most cancellations are at Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo, people have not been able to fly for more than 33 hours.

Dozens of flights delayed at Moscow airports due to drone attack - media

Flights are massively delayed at Moscow airports due to a drone attack on Russia. This is reported by the Telegram channel Mash, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that 10 flights were canceled at Sheremetyevo Airport - to Astrakhan, Belgrade, Kazan, Samarkand, Orenburg, Ufa, Chelyabinsk, Murmansk, Perm and Minsk. At the same time, 12 flights were delayed at Vnukovo Airport - in particular, to Chelyabinsk, Bukhara, Dubai, Hurghada and Bodrum. Another 12 flights to Turkey were canceled altogether.

In "Domodedovo" some people cannot fly out for more than 33 hours. Children sleep in airports, and parents complain about the lack of information, hotels, etc. Many are losing their nerves - they cry, swear at representatives of airlines

- the message says.

It is indicated that now the danger of UAVs remains only in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation, but people hear the sounds of explosions in the Lipetsk region.

Let us remind you

On the eve of the Russian Federation, important objects of the defense industry were attacked, including the developer of the "SPLAV" MLRS, the Design Bureau of Instrument Engineering and the airfields "Shaykovka" and "Kubinka". A fiber optic systems plant in Saransk was also hit.

On the night of May 7, Moscow was massively attacked by drones: what is known07.05.25, 03:32 • 6232 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
