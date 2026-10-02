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More than 11% of voters cast ballots in Latvia's parliamentary elections - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

As of now, 177,319 Latvian citizens have voted. The highest turnout was recorded in Saulkrasti Municipality, and the lowest in Rēzekne Municipality.

More than 11% of voters cast ballots in Latvia's parliamentary elections - media

In the elections to Latvia’s Saeima, 177,319, or 11.38%, of the 1,557,615 eligible voters have cast their ballots so far. This is reported by LSM, according to UNN.

Details

The highest turnout so far has been recorded in Saulkrasti Municipality, and the lowest in Rēzekne Municipality. In Riga, 71,797, or 11.38%, of voters have cast their ballots in total. This figure also includes 4,907 people abroad who applied to vote by mail.

In Latgale, 16,143 voters have cast their ballots so far, accounting for 8.78% of the total number of eligible voters.

At the same time, Latvian media report that throughout all working days of this week, voters were able to deposit their ballots for safekeeping at any of the 933 polling stations across Latvia.

Recall

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution on the elections to Russia’s State Duma held by Russia. The document states that the so-called "elections" do not meet the fundamental conditions for free and fair expression of the will of the people.

At the same time, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said that the country’s laws do not prohibit the deployment of nuclear weapons on the territory of the republic.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsElections 2014
Russian propaganda
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US Elections
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Edgars Rinkēvičs
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