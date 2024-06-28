More than 11 thousand generators installed in Ukrainian hospitals - Ministry of Health

All 643 healthcare facilities that are part of the capable network are equipped with generators to ensure uninterrupted operation. More than 11 thousand generators have been installed in hospitals. This was announced by Minister of Health Defense Viktor Lyashko, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health.

According to him, 238 of the 643 healthcare facilities that are part of the capable network are currently fully autonomous. We are talking about autonomous boilers, wells and generators.

503 healthcare facilities in the network are provided with a backup heat source (boiler room) and 306 have their own wells.

643 institutions (100%) are provided with backup power sources - generators to ensure uninterrupted operation. 95 institutions need generators for additional needs - the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

In total, Ukrainian hospitals are provided with more than 11 thousand generators for uninterrupted power supply. More than 3 thousand generators were delivered to medical institutions during the full-scale war.

In addition, some hospitals are equipped with Starink satellite Internet stations in addition to generators. Currently, 1185 such stations have been installed in medical institutions. It is noted that this will help hospitals stay connected when there is no electricity and there are interruptions in the mobile network.

Also, about 80 Ukrainian healthcare facilities already have solar stations, some of them with energy storage batteries.

Lyashko emphasized that the provision of alternative sources of electricity to Ukrainian hospitals and their reinforcement will continue in the future so that medical facilities can operate effectively under any conditions.

