More than 11 thousand generators installed in Ukrainian hospitals - Ministry of Health

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 44220 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 50105 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 74123 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 163115 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 210031 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 130144 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 360339 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179787 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148591 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197422 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.2m/s
45%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 26135 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 38376 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 45192 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 53091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 36996 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 44143 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 38651 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 50019 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 54642 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 74050 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 1236 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 10436 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32017 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34048 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47245 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

More than 11 thousand generators installed in Ukrainian hospitals - Ministry of Health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13669 views

All 643 healthcare facilities in the capable network are equipped with more than 11,000 generators to ensure uninterrupted operation, and 238 facilities are fully autonomous thanks to boilers and wells.

More than 11 thousand generators installed in Ukrainian hospitals - Ministry of Health

All 643 healthcare facilities that are part of the capable network are equipped with generators to ensure uninterrupted operation. More than 11 thousand generators have been installed in hospitals. This was announced by Minister of Health Defense Viktor Lyashko, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health.

According to him, 238 of the 643 healthcare facilities that are part of the capable network are currently fully autonomous. We are talking about autonomous boilers, wells and generators.

503 healthcare facilities in the network are provided with a backup heat source (boiler room) and 306 have their own wells.

643 institutions (100%) are provided with backup power sources - generators to ensure uninterrupted operation.  95 institutions need generators for additional needs

- the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

 In total, Ukrainian hospitals are provided with more than 11 thousand generators for uninterrupted power supply. More than 3 thousand generators were delivered to medical institutions during the full-scale war.

EU allocates additional EUR 5 million to modernize hospitals in Ukraine12.04.24, 16:26 • 20545 views

In addition, some hospitals are equipped with Starink satellite Internet stations in addition to generators. Currently, 1185 such stations have been installed in medical institutions. It is noted that this will help hospitals stay connected when there is no electricity and there are interruptions in the mobile network.

Also, about 80 Ukrainian healthcare facilities already have solar stations, some of them with energy storage batteries.

Lyashko emphasized that the provision of alternative sources of electricity to Ukrainian hospitals and their reinforcement will continue in the future so that medical facilities can operate effectively under any conditions.

The Ministry of Health will not fine generator owners for exceeding noise levels17.06.24, 21:32 • 20366 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyHealth
Viktor Lyashko
Brent
$68.49
Bitcoin
$83,990.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,112.94
Ethereum
$1,817.99