More than 100 flights canceled at Dublin airport due to storm
Kyiv • UNN
The storm forced 102 flights to be canceled at Dublin Airport, another 24 landings were interrupted, and 27 flights were rescheduled. The Irish Meteorological Service has issued significant weather warnings affecting operations and property across the country.
On Sunday, January 21, airlines canceled 102 flights at Dublin Airport due to the storm, which is forecast to rage until the end of the day. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
Storm Isha also forced 24 landings to be interrupted until 17:00 GMT, while 27 flights were diverted to other airports.
Ireland's national weather service, Met Eireann, has issued an orange weather warning for most of the country, including Dublin. This means that winds could significantly affect people, property and activities in the area.
Amsterdam Airport Schiphol canceled 130 flights scheduled for Monday as a preventive measure due to high winds.
A historic step: Moldova changes Soviet abbreviation for Chisinau airport18.01.24, 16:50 • 25321 view