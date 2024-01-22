More than 100 flights canceled at Dublin airport due to storm

On Sunday, January 21, airlines canceled 102 flights at Dublin Airport due to the storm, which is forecast to rage until the end of the day. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Storm Isha also forced 24 landings to be interrupted until 17:00 GMT, while 27 flights were diverted to other airports.

Ireland's national weather service, Met Eireann, has issued an orange weather warning for most of the country, including Dublin. This means that winds could significantly affect people, property and activities in the area.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol canceled 130 flights scheduled for Monday as a preventive measure due to high winds.

