A historic step: Moldova changes Soviet abbreviation for Chisinau airport

Chisinau International Airport has made historic changes by announcing a new three-letter abbreviation RMO (Republic of Moldova). This is reported by Chisinau International Airport on Facebook, UNN reports.

According to the report, Chisinau International Airport has taken an important step in defining its identity by replacing the former abbreviation KIV, which referred to the Soviet name, with a new three-letter code RMO. RMO will now be used to identify the airport in flight schedules and other aviation systems.

Recall

The definition of three-letter codes is provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and is used worldwide by airlines, airline ticketing agencies and other interested organizations to manage air transportation information and interactions in the industry. Therefore, this change in the abbreviation reflects the rapid development of Chisinau Airport's international identity and its adaptation to modern aviation standards.

Moldova will withdraw from all agreements signed within the CIS by the end of 2024