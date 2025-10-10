"Monomakh" helps the army despite information pressure: over 10 million servings of tea monthly for the military

Despite ongoing information attacks, the business maintains stability and provides over 10 million servings of tea to the military every month.

At "Monomakh", they report that the "Warm the Heroes" initiative has been active since the first months of the full-scale invasion. The team regularly organizes tea shipments to the front line, cooperating with volunteers and charitable foundations.

"This is not just a symbol of gratitude – it is a manifestation of support and care," the company says.

Despite ongoing information attacks, "Monomakh" continues to operate stably. The company notes that all accusations regarding ties with the Russian market are unfounded, and the company itself has been operating in Ukraine for over 30 years, paying taxes and creating jobs.

"We are grateful to everyone who is with us... We see our task in strengthening the Ukrainian economy, supporting people, and being an example of responsible business," Monomakh emphasized.

The company stresses that it will continue to help defenders, work transparently, and strengthen consumer trust.

"We stand strong: in business, in trust, in daily work. And we will continue to do so together with those who share our values," the company noted.