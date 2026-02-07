Monokate bets on folklore: at the Eurovision 2026 National Selection, the artist impressed with Ukrainian tradition

This year's National Selection for Eurovision 2026 offers viewers a true journey into the heart of new modern Ukrainian music. One of the participants in the selection, namely Kateryna Pavlenko (better known as Monokate), surprised the audience and jury members with a unique representation of Ukrainian culture. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Kateryna Pavlenko, former lead singer of the band "Go_A", once again combined modern electronics with authentic folk motifs, presenting a performance that literally breathed Ukrainian tradition. The artist performed under number 3 in the live broadcast of the national selection for Eurovision.

By the way, Monokate has already participated in Eurovision. In 2021, together with the band "Go_A", the artist took 5th place in the competition. At that time, the Ukrainian collective performed the track "Shum" and surprised with a bright performance. The artists took 2nd place in the televoting that year.

