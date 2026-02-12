Monobank to award Vladyslav Heraskevych one million hryvnias instead of Olympic "gold"

Ukrainian bank monobank announced a cash prize of 1 million hryvnias to skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych for his principled stance and civic courage. This was reported on Telegram by Monobank co-founder Oleh Horokhovsky, according to UNN.

Details

In its statement, Monobank emphasized that it considers Heraskevych not only an outstanding athlete but also a person who worthily represents Ukraine on the international stage.

Vladyslav Heraskevych is a worthy person, an outstanding athlete, and a true patriot of Ukraine. Monobank announces a prize of 1 million hryvnias for Vladyslav. We are proud, we admire, and we want every athlete representing our country to know – it is important for all of us that Ukraine's voice is heard, and that the whole world knows about our struggle - wrote Horokhovsky.

The businessman emphasized that in this way, the bank aims to support Ukrainian athletes who not only compete for medals but also uphold values, justice, and truth, even at the cost of personal sports results.

The co-founder of Monobank also called on other Ukrainian businesses to join the initiative and support the athlete.

I would very much like other businesses to also join and pay Vladyslav a cash prize. That would be right. Athletes dedicate their lives to achieving results. Vladyslav sacrificed his goal for the sake of justice and truth - he noted.

Recall

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was eliminated from the 2026 Olympic Games after refusing to change his helmet depicting deceased Ukrainian athletes. He plans to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.