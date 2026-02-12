$43.030.06
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 5680 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
11:56 AM • 10419 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 14292 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
09:49 AM • 17588 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 26060 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"
February 12, 08:30 AM • 72385 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 48257 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 58451 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 45667 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outraged
Publications
Exclusives
Monobank to award Vladyslav Heraskevych one million hryvnias instead of Olympic "gold"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Monobank will pay 1 million hryvnias to skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych for his principled stance. The athlete withdrew from the 2026 Olympic Games due to his refusal to change his helmet depicting deceased Ukrainian athletes.

Monobank to award Vladyslav Heraskevych one million hryvnias instead of Olympic "gold"

Ukrainian bank monobank announced a cash prize of 1 million hryvnias to skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych for his principled stance and civic courage. This was reported on Telegram by Monobank co-founder Oleh Horokhovsky, according to UNN.

Details

In its statement, Monobank emphasized that it considers Heraskevych not only an outstanding athlete but also a person who worthily represents Ukraine on the international stage.

Vladyslav Heraskevych is a worthy person, an outstanding athlete, and a true patriot of Ukraine. Monobank announces a prize of 1 million hryvnias for Vladyslav. We are proud, we admire, and we want every athlete representing our country to know – it is important for all of us that Ukraine's voice is heard, and that the whole world knows about our struggle

 - wrote Horokhovsky.

The businessman emphasized that in this way, the bank aims to support Ukrainian athletes who not only compete for medals but also uphold values, justice, and truth, even at the cost of personal sports results.

The co-founder of Monobank also called on other Ukrainian businesses to join the initiative and support the athlete.

I would very much like other businesses to also join and pay Vladyslav a cash prize. That would be right. Athletes dedicate their lives to achieving results. Vladyslav sacrificed his goal for the sake of justice and truth

- he noted.

Recall

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was eliminated from the 2026 Olympic Games after refusing to change his helmet depicting deceased Ukrainian athletes. He plans to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

