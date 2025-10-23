$41.760.01
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 3268 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 7508 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
10:10 AM • 10610 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 12179 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 8906 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasons
07:25 AM • 14012 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey band
07:22 AM • 15880 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
07:21 AM • 24517 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference League
06:59 AM • 14341 views
Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister
Monitors and remote work: how to choose a screen for productivity at home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Often, screens are bought on a residual basis, focusing on diagonal size and price.

Monitors and remote work: how to choose a screen for productivity at home

This approach is flawed, as it leads to discomfort and reduces efficiency. Telemart explains how to turn monitors into a key asset for your home office, rather than a reason to visit the doctor.

Step one: define your main tasks

The first step to a successful choice is to define your main work scenarios:

● For gaming, crucial parameters are a high refresh rate, minimal response delay, and the presence of adaptive synchronization technologies — these ensure smooth images and realistic gameplay.;

● for working with texts and tables, font clarity is important;

● graphic designers and photographers need impeccable color reproduction;

● developers value space for multiple code windows;

● combining work with games or movies places its own demands on image smoothness.

When you clearly understand the tasks, it narrows down the search and saves your budget.

Key technical specifications: what to look for when choosing

Once the goals are clear, you can move on to the technical specifications. The main thing here is to find a balance between size, clarity, and matrix technology:

1. Diagonal and resolution. The optimal range for most tasks is 24–27 inches. Full HD resolution (1920×1080) remains the basic standard for models up to 24 inches. For 27-inch screens, QHD (2560×1440) has become the "golden mean" — it provides high detail and does not require scaling. 4K (3840×2160) reveals its potential on diagonals from 27 inches and is indispensable for working with graphics.

2. Matrix type. The panel technology directly affects image quality. IPS matrices offer the best color reproduction and wide viewing angles — an optimal option for designers. VA panels are distinguished by deep black color and high contrast, which makes them a good choice for universal use. OLED displays stand out for their absolute black depth, instant response time, and rich color palette. This is a high-end solution for gamers and multimedia enthusiasts who value realistic images and maximum detail.

3. Ergonomics and ports. Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light technologies are essential to maintain eye health during long work. A height- and tilt-adjustable stand helps maintain proper posture. A USB-C port is a huge advantage, allowing you to connect a laptop, transfer video, and charge it with a single cable.

This is the foundation on which a comfortable and productive home workspace is built.

Ready-made solutions: recommendations from Telemart for different scenarios

For different tasks, optimal combinations of characteristics can be formed:

1. "Office worker" (documents, tables). A 24–27-inch monitor with QHD resolution, an IPS matrix for text clarity, and an adjustable stand is suitable.

2. "Creator" (design, photo, video). A screen from 27 inches with 4K resolution and an IPS matrix providing a color gamut of more than 99% sRGB for accurate color work is needed.

3. "Universal solution" (work and gaming). A 27-inch QHD monitor with a refresh rate of 120 Hz or more for smooth gaming is considered the optimal choice.

For maximum flexibility and application separation, choose two monitors, and to work seamlessly with content and fully immerse yourself in the process — one ultrawide.

Your ideal monitor is an investment in yourself

Remote work requires tools that help, not hinder. Therefore, choosing the right monitor is a conscious investment in your own efficiency and well-being. This approach allows you not just to buy equipment, but to optimize your workspace and get a setup that helps you achieve the best results without harming your health. Explore current models at Telemart to find a solution created specifically for your tasks.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Technology