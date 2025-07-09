Money laundering by Ukroboronprom concern: case against former official of one of the state special exporters sent to court

The former head of one of the state special exporters, accused by NABU and SAP of seizing and legalizing over 23 million US dollars of state enterprises participating in the "Ukroboronprom" concern, will face trial. This was reported by the NABU press service, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the accused, in collusion with other individuals, developed a plan to seize funds from state enterprises of the defense-industrial complex. Under this plan, the specialized foreign trade firm he managed, based on false documents, paid funds to non-resident companies for allegedly provided agency services for the sale of Ukrainian military equipment. - the report says.

Part of these funds – at least 13 million euros – was transferred through a series of transit companies and settled in the accounts of the accused. He subsequently used them to purchase elite real estate in France:

villa – 86 million hryvnias;

winery, corporate rights, and 105 land plots – 229 million hryvnias;

another 27 winery plots – 37 million hryvnias.

To conceal the origin of the funds, bank accounts in various countries were used, which required international cooperation within the framework of the investigation. As of today, the mentioned property has been seized by a French court. The extradition procedure of the accused to Ukraine is ongoing. - NABU added.

Recall

In nine regions of Ukraine, 13 corruption schemes were exposed, related to evasion of mobilization, illegal border crossing, and abuse of official position. During a large-scale special operation, the perpetrators were caught red-handed — bribe amounts reached up to 16 thousand dollars. In total, the dealers planned to receive over 4 million hryvnias. The defendants face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.