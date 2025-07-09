Molested children in Hydropark: 60-year-old Kyiv resident charged with suspicion

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 2574 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
09:54 AM • 21563 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:36 AM • 30716 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 54086 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 82408 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 171687 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 03:42 AM • 140458 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 181561 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 119965 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 221384 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
3.5m/s
44%
744mm
Popular news
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 213142 views
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damageJuly 9, 05:49 AM • 72922 views
Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhausted08:28 AM • 43606 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 35074 views
Far from all invaders' "Kinzhal" missiles reached their targets - Air Force spokesman09:30 AM • 11664 views
Publications
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 171702 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 213575 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 221392 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 188331 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 234179 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lutsk
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 35436 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 220664 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 403801 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 235797 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 346620 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
MiG-31
Kh-101

Molested children in Hydropark: 60-year-old Kyiv resident charged with suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 844 views

The man publicly exposed himself to children and committed acts of a sexual nature. Law enforcement officers identified the man and the children in front of whom he exposed himself.

Molested children in Hydropark: 60-year-old Kyiv resident charged with suspicion

In Kyiv, police detained a 60-year-old man who publicly exposed himself in front of children and committed sexual acts on the Detsky beach in Hydropark. He was notified of suspicion under the article "corruption of minors" - at the same time, given that the Kyivan has a certificate from a psychiatric hospital, he was appointed a psychological and psychiatric examination. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Police Department and the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Detais

As noted, the police were approached by citizens who reported that a naked man was "committing sexual acts" on the beach in the presence of children.

Law enforcement officers detained the offender and served him with a notice of suspicion, and a pre-trial investigation is currently underway.

At the same time, the prosecutor's office added that the video, which was recently circulated online, was filmed in early June. Law enforcement officers immediately identified the man and the children in front of whom he was exposing himself.

It was established that on June 5, while on the territory of the municipal beach "Children's" at the PC and V "Hydropark", the man noticed a group of young children who were resting on the beach, completely undressed, showing his genitals to the children. Back on June 6, 2025, under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Dnipro District Prosecutor's Office, the 60-year-old man was notified of suspicion of committing lewd acts against minors (Part 2 of Article 156 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

the post says.

The sanction of the article provides for up to eight years in prison.

According to online reports, this is not the first time the man has committed such actions, but, as social media users point out, the police cannot bring him to justice because he has a certificate of mental illness.

According to a response from one of the hospitals in Kyiv region, the man is under the supervision of a psychiatrist.

In order to establish the mental state of the suspect, a comprehensive psychological and psychiatric examination will be conducted. Prosecutors have already appealed to the court and are asking to request his medical records from the hospital

the prosecutor's office added.

A man in Odesa region is suspected of raping a dog and hooliganism: details6/4/25, 8:38 PM • 12708 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9