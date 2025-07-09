Molested children in Hydropark: 60-year-old Kyiv resident charged with suspicion

In Kyiv, police detained a 60-year-old man who publicly exposed himself in front of children and committed sexual acts on the Detsky beach in Hydropark. He was notified of suspicion under the article "corruption of minors" - at the same time, given that the Kyivan has a certificate from a psychiatric hospital, he was appointed a psychological and psychiatric examination. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Police Department and the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

As noted, the police were approached by citizens who reported that a naked man was "committing sexual acts" on the beach in the presence of children.

Law enforcement officers detained the offender and served him with a notice of suspicion, and a pre-trial investigation is currently underway.

At the same time, the prosecutor's office added that the video, which was recently circulated online, was filmed in early June. Law enforcement officers immediately identified the man and the children in front of whom he was exposing himself.

It was established that on June 5, while on the territory of the municipal beach "Children's" at the PC and V "Hydropark", the man noticed a group of young children who were resting on the beach, completely undressed, showing his genitals to the children. Back on June 6, 2025, under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Dnipro District Prosecutor's Office, the 60-year-old man was notified of suspicion of committing lewd acts against minors (Part 2 of Article 156 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) the post says.

The sanction of the article provides for up to eight years in prison.

According to online reports, this is not the first time the man has committed such actions, but, as social media users point out, the police cannot bring him to justice because he has a certificate of mental illness.

According to a response from one of the hospitals in Kyiv region, the man is under the supervision of a psychiatrist.

In order to establish the mental state of the suspect, a comprehensive psychological and psychiatric examination will be conducted. Prosecutors have already appealed to the court and are asking to request his medical records from the hospital the prosecutor's office added.

