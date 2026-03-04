Moldovan government introduces heightened energy alert for 2 months

The Moldovan government has approved the proposal of the National Crisis Management Center to introduce a 60-day state of heightened alert in the energy sector. As reported by the Cabinet's press service, the decision was made at a meeting on March 4 in connection with recent events in the Middle East. This is reported by Newsmaker, writes UNN.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the decision to introduce a state of heightened alert in the energy sector. The government believes that the situation does not require exceptional measures, so the introduction of a state of emergency is not currently needed. At the same time, the authorities are concerned about the energy and economic security of the country and its citizens, and have therefore prepared a plan for managing potential risks.

On Saturday, we realized that this is a serious crisis — a war whose duration is unknown to us. I thank the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the measures taken and for ensuring the security of the state and our citizens. After that, we began to think about energy security and supply routes. Because, obviously, given the war in the Middle East, some routes have changed. - said Prime Minister Oleksandr Muntianu at the Cabinet meeting.

The state of heightened alert in the energy sector introduced by the government provides for ensuring minimum reserves of petroleum products, regulating electricity exports from renewable sources to protect the national energy system, and preparing for the start of the agricultural season, which involves high consumption of diesel fuel.

The supply of energy carriers and petroleum products continues as usual, and the measures taken are preventive and organizational in nature to avoid any disruptions. We urge citizens to trust the authorities and not to make speculative purchases, as the regime is being introduced precisely to guarantee sufficient reserves and prevent possible shortages. - the government assured.

By March 6, the Cabinet of Ministers will prepare additional measures to strengthen the state's capacity to respond in emergency situations.

Ukraine to introduce import licensing for Moldovan goods in response to poultry export restrictions