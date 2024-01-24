Moldovan Foreign Minister Popescu resigns

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova, Nicu Popescu, has announced his decision to resign. He said this during a press conference, UNN reports with reference to Point.

I need a break. I will continue to contribute to the efforts of the ruling team to join the European Union, - Popescu said, speaking about the reasons for the decision.

Details

The day before, the media reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could be headed by Vice Speaker of the Parliament Mihai Popshoy, who is also a member of the parliamentary commission on foreign policy and European integration.

Earlier, the administration of Moldovan President Maia Sandu denied Popescu's dismissal from this position, calling this information "rumors.

For reference

Popescu took over the Foreign Ministry in August 2021 in the Cabinet of Ministers led by Natalia Havrylytsia.

During his mandate, Moldova received the status of an EU candidate country and opened accession negotiations.

