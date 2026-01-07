Modernizing medicine in communities: how the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" competition strengthens the capacity of regional hospitals.

In wartime conditions, the burden on regional hospitals has increased manifold — and it is the modernization of medical infrastructure that determines how quickly and efficiently people can receive support locally. It is precisely to address such challenges that the all-Ukrainian competition of social initiatives "Time to Act, Ukraine!" is aimed, which has been implemented for the tenth year by the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation with the support of MHP.

In 2025, within the framework of the competition, 105 social projects were supported in various regions of Ukraine for a total amount of almost UAH 39 million. Grants are aimed at developing medicine, education, supporting veterans, updating infrastructure, strengthening energy security, and preserving cultural heritage. The projects were selected from over 760 applications submitted by communities from all over the country.

One of the winning projects was the renovation of the operating room at the Kaniv Multidisciplinary Hospital. Thanks to grant support and co-financing from the medical institution, modern surgical equipment was purchased here — a motorized operating table with a set of specialized accessories and a suspended operating lamp. The total cost of the project exceeded UAH 950,000, of which UAH 465,000 were grant funds, and another UAH 488,000 were the hospital's own contribution.

Every year, about 3,000 patients are treated in the surgical department of the medical institution, a significant part of whom require surgical interventions. The new equipment will be used to provide emergency surgical care, as well as to create safer and more comfortable working conditions for medical teams.

"This renovation provides the hospital with additional opportunities in the work of the surgical department. The new equipment is used for planned and emergency interventions and meets modern requirements for safety and work organization. It is important for us that such a solution allows the hospital to work stably and provide patients with the necessary assistance," says Vladyslav Zhmeliuk, head of the surgical department of the Kaniv Multidisciplinary Hospital.

The project in Kaniv became possible thanks to the partnership of the community, the medical institution, and the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" competition, which supports the development of communities throughout the country.

In 2025, the budget of the winning projects amounted to almost UAH 39 million: UAH 15 million in grant support was provided by the Foundation, and another UAH 23.9 million was provided by communities, businesses, and partners. This format of cooperation allows communities to implement solutions with a long-term effect.

As Oleksandr Pakholiuk, director of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, notes, medicine consistently remains among the key requests of communities:

"Medicine remains one of the key requests of communities throughout Ukraine — especially in wartime conditions, when the burden on regional hospitals has significantly increased. It is important for us to support solutions that strengthen the capacity of medical institutions locally. That is why, within the framework of the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" competition, we invest in projects that give hospitals the opportunity to work more efficiently, and people — to receive quality medical care in their communities."

The case of the Kaniv Multidisciplinary Hospital is an example of how national programs to support communities directly affect people's access to medical care locally.