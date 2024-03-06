$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16373 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 52175 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 40986 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 207380 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187411 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175560 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220857 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249189 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154990 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371604 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

MoD has to use intermediaries to purchase ammunition in Balkan countries - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 131410 views

Ukraine is forced to use intermediary countries to purchase Soviet-style ammunition from the Balkan countries, which still refuse to supply it directly.

MoD has to use intermediaries to purchase ammunition in Balkan countries - expert

The Balkan countries refuse to supply Ukraine with Soviet-style ammunition directly, so the Ministry of Defense has to sign contracts for the purchase of weapons through intermediary countries. This opinion was expressed by military expert Oleh Zhdanov in an exclusive commentary to UNN .

Experts in comments to UNN note that the arms market is now fiercely competitive, and Russia still uses its influence on countries that have Soviet-style ammunition to prevent Ukraine from receiving shells. At the same time,  Balkan countries still have warehouses with Soviet weapons, which can be bought cheaper than NATO weapons. However, some of these countries still refuse to supply these weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, arguing that they keep them as their national stockpile to preserve their defense capabilities.

"It is difficult to supply ammunition from there (the Balkan countries - ed.), we do not supply directly... There is indeed a huge problem, but it is solved through third countries. Or we reach an agreement with a country that becomes an intermediary," Zhdanov said.

In addition, according to him, this problem can be solved through the mediation of offshore, front companies, but in this case there is a high risk of corruption.

Expert: It is difficult for Ukraine to buy Soviet-style ammunition in the world because of Russia's influence05.03.24, 14:38 • 174477 views

Zhdanov emphasized that despite the help of Western partners, most of the artillery in Ukraine is of old Soviet design, so it desperately needs Soviet-standard ammunition.

Add

The vast majority of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons before the full-scale invasion were, to varying degrees, Soviet inheritance. Therefore, the weapons themselves, spare parts and ammunition are produced mostly in the former Warsaw Pact states.  Some of the states that have the ammunition Ukraine needs are hostile, such as Russia and Belarus. Ukraine received all possible assistance from other post-socialist countries that joined the EU (Poland, Czech Republic, etc.). 

However, there remains a group of Balkan states that, despite the European integration processes in some of them and support for Ukraine, are still strongly influenced by the Russian Federation. In these states, friends of Russia are still in power and have a significant impact on the policies of their countries. In practice, this is manifested in the fact that despite their overwhelming support for Ukraine, they refuse to supply us with weapons and ammunition directly. Therefore, Ukraine is forced to purchase ammunition from these countries through a number of intermediaries.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
NATO
European Union
Czech Republic
Ukraine
Poland
