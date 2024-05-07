Mobilization of prisoners: Rada to consider draft law in second reading soon

In the coming days, the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider in the second reading a bill that would allow prisoners to be released from serving their sentences if they are doing military service. This was reported by UNN with reference to the draft agenda of the Verkhovna Rada and the card of the draft law No. 11079-1.

Details

The draft law stipulates that during mobilization and/or martial law, the court may apply conditional early release to persons serving a sentence of restriction of liberty or imprisonment for military service under contract.

However, convicts serving a sentence for the premeditated murder of two or more persons, or combined with rape or sexual violence, as well as for rape, crimes against the foundations of national security of Ukraine, terrorism, and driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicants or under the influence of drugs that reduce attention and reaction time, if they caused the death of several people, will not be able to be drafted.

It is also proposed to establish a penalty of imprisonment for a term of five to ten years for persons who have been released on parole from serving their sentence but are not performing military service.

Convicts who have passed a professional and psychological selection and have a sufficient level of physical fitness to perform military service will be accepted for contract service.

The convicts will not be granted annual basic leave, as well as leave for family reasons and other valid reasons.

Addendum

On April 10, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading a bill that would allow prisoners to be released from serving their sentences if they are performing military service.

For the second reading, it was planned to remove the provisions that prevented persons convicted of corruption and serious crimes from applying for early release.

However, it is not known whether these provisions have been removed or not, as the website does not yet have the comparative table for the second reading.