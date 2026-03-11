Mobile groups for serving summonses created in Vinnytsia: how they will work and who is included

In Vinnytsia, targeted notification of citizens involved in fulfilling mobilization duty has begun. The corresponding order was signed by Mayor Serhiy Morhunov. This is stated in the document of the Vinnytsia City Council, UNN reports.

Details

According to the order, mobile groups were created in the city to hand out summonses to conscripts at their place of residence.

To create groups for notifying citizens who are involved in fulfilling their mobilization duty – the document states.

It is noted that several dozen mobile groups have been formed to notify residents, depending on the type of residential development.

In particular:

3 groups will work in starostyn districts;

20 groups – in the private sector;

7 groups – in apartment buildings served by management companies;

1 group – in buildings where associations of co-owners of apartment buildings have been created.

These groups include representatives of starostats or quarter committees, employees of the city council's civil protection department, police representatives, and employees of the territorial recruitment and social support center.

The delivery of summonses requires a personal signature of the citizen confirming receipt of the document. In case of refusal to receive the summons or inability to find the conscript at the specified address, a corresponding act is drawn up.

Control over the implementation of the order is entrusted to the deputy mayor.

Zelenskyy signed a bill on a one-year deferment for military personnel under the "18-24 contract"