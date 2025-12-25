Mitsubishi driver to be charged with resisting arrest and hitting a police officer in Kyiv

In Kyiv, a Mitsubishi driver is being prepared for suspicion after an incident involving hitting a police officer and resisting police the day before, the National Police Department in the capital reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Kyiv police investigators are preparing a notice of suspicion for a Kyiv resident who resisted and injured a police officer - reported the police.

Details

Yesterday, December 24, in the Darnytskyi district, law enforcement officers stopped a 48-year-old Mitsubishi driver who, "during the inspection, suddenly started moving and hit a police officer".

"The police officer sustained bodily injuries, and the offender left the scene," the police reported.

"During the pursuit, police found the perpetrator's car on Kaunaska Street. The driver did not respond to the lawful demands of law enforcement officers and locked himself in the car, so police officers broke the glass, forcibly opened the door, and detained the man," the police statement said.

Based on the specified fact, the investigative department of the Darnytskyi police department initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 342 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - resistance to a law enforcement officer during the performance of his official duties.

According to the sanction of the article, the offender faces up to four years of restriction of liberty or imprisonment for up to two years.

