Mitsubishi driver to be charged with resisting arrest and hitting a police officer in Kyiv

Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 30841 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 47391 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 27041 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 39226 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 43675 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 22708 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 22923 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 37146 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 52746 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 72343 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Popular news
Russia has established full control over Belarus' food market - Foreign Intelligence Service of UkraineDecember 24, 09:59 PM • 13692 views
Is everything alright with Trump: The Guardian analyzed the behavior of the US president throughout 2025December 24, 10:44 PM • 4570 views
In Russia, the involvement of "SVO veterans" in the militarization of children is expanding - CPDDecember 25, 01:01 AM • 5534 views
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientistsDecember 25, 01:45 AM • 10531 views
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic02:17 AM • 16211 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 30852 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
December 24, 03:00 PM • 23752 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:30 PM • 47407 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
December 24, 01:26 PM • 39233 views
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 39233 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:46 AM • 43681 views
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 43681 views
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity07:24 AM • 534 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 15092 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 26559 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 14366 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 40180 views
Mitsubishi driver to be charged with resisting arrest and hitting a police officer in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

A Kyiv resident injured a police officer by hitting him with a Mitsubishi car and was detained after a pursuit. He is being prepared for a notice of suspicion for resisting a law enforcement officer.

Mitsubishi driver to be charged with resisting arrest and hitting a police officer in Kyiv

In Kyiv, a Mitsubishi driver is being prepared for suspicion after an incident involving hitting a police officer and resisting police the day before, the National Police Department in the capital reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Kyiv police investigators are preparing a notice of suspicion for a Kyiv resident who resisted and injured a police officer

- reported the police.

Details

Yesterday, December 24, in the Darnytskyi district, law enforcement officers stopped a 48-year-old Mitsubishi driver who, "during the inspection, suddenly started moving and hit a police officer".

Drove at a police officer and tried to escape: a Mitsubishi driver was detained in Kyiv after a chase24.12.25, 15:52 • 1966 views

"The police officer sustained bodily injuries, and the offender left the scene," the police reported.

"During the pursuit, police found the perpetrator's car on Kaunaska Street. The driver did not respond to the lawful demands of law enforcement officers and locked himself in the car, so police officers broke the glass, forcibly opened the door, and detained the man," the police statement said.

Based on the specified fact, the investigative department of the Darnytskyi police department initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 342 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - resistance to a law enforcement officer during the performance of his official duties.

According to the sanction of the article, the offender faces up to four years of restriction of liberty or imprisonment for up to two years. 

In Kyiv, a Mercedes driver beat a cyclist unconscious for a remark about parking30.09.25, 12:42 • 5759 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Skirmishes
Kyiv