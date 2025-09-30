In Kyiv, a Mercedes driver beat a cyclist unconscious for a remark about parking

Prosecutors of the Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv have notified a 44-year-old resident of Kyiv Oblast, the driver of a Mercedes-Benz, of suspicion for inflicting severe bodily harm on a cyclist for a remark about parking violations. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

The incident occurred as a result of a conflict between the driver of a Mercedes-Benz G-500 and a cyclist. The reason for this was the parking of the vehicle on the bike lane.

Annoyed by the remark, the driver struck the cyclist several times in the face. The victim lost consciousness and fell to the asphalt. After that, the attacker dragged the man to the side of the road and left the scene of the conflict. - the message says.

As a result of the blow, the 40-year-old injured cyclist sustained a closed head injury, a brain contusion, and a fractured temporal bone.

The National Police released a video of the incident.

According to the report, the suspect's actions are classified under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional grievous bodily harm, dangerous to life at the time of infliction.

The prosecutor asked the court to choose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the form of detention, but the court gave him night home arrest. The prosecutor's office will appeal this pre-trial detention measure. - the prosecutor's office notes.

