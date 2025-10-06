Missing woman and child found dead in a reservoir in Poltava region: search for man continues

Poltava police found a car in a reservoir near the village of Stari Sanzary, containing a missing woman and child. Unfortunately, both died. The search for the man, who also disappeared, continues. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Poltava Oblast, writes UNN.

Details

Over 100 police officers, including cynologists with service dogs, operational units of the criminal police, personnel of the Poltava district department and territorial units, were involved in the search operation for two days.

Technical means, including quadcopters, were also used. The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the reservoir by divers and sent for forensic medical examination to establish the cause of death.

Based on the tragedy, investigators of the Poltava police, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, initiated a pre-trial investigation under Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Investigative actions are ongoing.

It is known that Ruslan Hutevych, born in 1987, Olena Hutevych, born in 1987, and minor Ruslan Zvonkov, born in 2020, disappeared on October 2, 2025.

They left their home in a red VAZ 2110 car around 03:00 in the direction of the village of Lishchynivka, and were last seen around 03:30 in the village of Machukhy, Poltava district. The search began on October 4.

