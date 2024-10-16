Missile debris found in Moldova a few kilometers from Ukraine's border
In the north of Moldova, rocket debris was found 4 km from the border with Ukraine. Border police reported that residents of the Ocnita district found metal objects near the village of Lenchauci.
On Wednesday morning, October 16, the wreckage of a missile was found in northern Moldova, four kilometers from the border with Ukraine. This was stated by the Border Police of the country, reports UNN.
Details
Law enforcement officials said that residents of the Oknitsa district found several metal objects, most likely from a shell. Border guards noted that the debris was found near the village of Lenchauci, 4 km from the border with Ukraine.
Police and the Moldovan Prosecutor's Office are already working at the scene.
Context
After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the wreckage of missiles and drones was found several times in Moldova.
Recall
This spring , fragments of a drone labeled “Geranium-2” were found 500 meters from the Moldovan-Ukrainian border near the village of Etulia.