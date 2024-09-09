Violations of NATO airspace by Russian drones will become more frequent - Head of the Center for Political Analysis

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Violations of NATO airspace by Russian drones will become more frequent - Head of the Center for Political Analysis

Violations of NATO airspace by Russian drones will become more frequent - Head of the Center for Political Analysis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26386 views

Andriy Kovalenko warns of an increase in violations of NATO airspace by Russian drones. He calls for a decisive response from the Alliance to prevent further provocations by Russia.

The number of Russian drones that violate NATO airspace will increase, as Russia uses the weak reaction of the Alliance to further provoke. This was stated by the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Center, Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

It seems that Russian UAVs are entering NATO airspace more frequently. Given the sluggish response of the Alliance, Russia will use these tools

- Kovalenko wrote.

He noted that a serious problem is that the "investigations" will drag on, and the bureaucracy will waste precious time. In his opinion, Russia is openly testing the West's patience and will become more and more bold.

"We need to understand that the opinions of some European politicians that it is possible to force Russia and Ukraine to agree on something does not mean that the Kremlin will not continue to exploit the weaknesses of the West. It will stop only when it receives a powerful blow," Kovalenko emphasized.

To recap

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said that on September 7, a Russian military drone went down in the east of the country. The incident is currently under investigation.

In addition, Russian attack drones violated Romanian airspace .

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPoliticsNews of the World

