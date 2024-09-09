Violations of NATO airspace by Russian drones will become more frequent - Head of the Center for Political Analysis

The number of Russian drones that violate NATO airspace will increase, as Russia uses the weak reaction of the Alliance to further provoke. This was stated by the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Center, Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

It seems that Russian UAVs are entering NATO airspace more frequently. Given the sluggish response of the Alliance, Russia will use these tools - Kovalenko wrote.

He noted that a serious problem is that the "investigations" will drag on, and the bureaucracy will waste precious time. In his opinion, Russia is openly testing the West's patience and will become more and more bold.

"We need to understand that the opinions of some European politicians that it is possible to force Russia and Ukraine to agree on something does not mean that the Kremlin will not continue to exploit the weaknesses of the West. It will stop only when it receives a powerful blow," Kovalenko emphasized.

To recap

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said that on September 7, a Russian military drone went down in the east of the country. The incident is currently under investigation.

In addition, Russian attack drones violated Romanian airspace .

Lithuanian Foreign Minister: Our inaction led to the downing of Russian drones on NATO territory