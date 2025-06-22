$41.690.00
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
Missile attack on Zaporizhzhia district: thousands of subscribers left without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1340 views

On June 22, Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia district with ballistic missiles, leaving almost 5,000 subscribers without electricity. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out in one of the private homes, but the residents were not injured.

Missile attack on Zaporizhzhia district: thousands of subscribers left without electricity

On the evening of June 22, Russia attacked the Zaporizhzhia district with ballistic missiles. As a result of the enemy shelling, thousands of subscribers were left without electricity. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

As a result of the enemy strike in the Zaporizhzhia district, almost 5,000 subscribers were left without electricity. As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin repair work.

- Ivan Fedorov reported at 22:11.

According to the official, due to the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out in one of the private residences.

"Fortunately, the residents were not injured. And emergency services quickly extinguished the fire," added the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Recall

On June 22, in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian army shelled a brigade of "Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo" during emergency restoration work, damaging a boom lift, but the energy workers were not injured. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, two employees of the company have died, and 13 more have been injured.

A multi-story building and a dormitory were damaged in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the attack (video)17.06.25, 05:35 • 4560 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
