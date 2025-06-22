Missile attack on Zaporizhzhia district: thousands of subscribers left without electricity

On the evening of June 22, Russia attacked the Zaporizhzhia district with ballistic missiles. As a result of the enemy shelling, thousands of subscribers were left without electricity. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

As a result of the enemy strike in the Zaporizhzhia district, almost 5,000 subscribers were left without electricity. As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin repair work. - Ivan Fedorov reported at 22:11.

According to the official, due to the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out in one of the private residences.

"Fortunately, the residents were not injured. And emergency services quickly extinguished the fire," added the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Recall

On June 22, in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian army shelled a brigade of "Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo" during emergency restoration work, damaging a boom lift, but the energy workers were not injured. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, two employees of the company have died, and 13 more have been injured.

