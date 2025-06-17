A multi-story building and a dormitory were damaged in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the attack (video)

On the morning of June 17, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), Ivan Fedorov, announced on his Telegram channel, that a multi-story building and a dormitory were damaged in Zaporizhzhia, reports UNN.

Details

According to Fedorov, a multi-story building and a dormitory were damaged due to an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

"Due to an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, a multi-story building and a dormitory were damaged. The blast wave shattered windows in more than 50 apartments. Almost 30 garages in a garage cooperative were also damaged," the official wrote.

Fedorov added that there were no casualties this time.

Recall

On the night of June 17, the Russians launched at least 4 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Destruction was recorded at enterprises, fires broke out, and houses were damaged by the blast wave.