A multi-story building and a dormitory were damaged in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the attack (video)
Kyiv • UNN
In the morning of June 17, Zaporizhzhia was attacked by the enemy, as a result of which a multi-story building, a dormitory and almost 30 garages were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
On the morning of June 17, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), Ivan Fedorov, announced on his Telegram channel, that a multi-story building and a dormitory were damaged in Zaporizhzhia, reports UNN.
Details
According to Fedorov, a multi-story building and a dormitory were damaged due to an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.
"Due to an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, a multi-story building and a dormitory were damaged. The blast wave shattered windows in more than 50 apartments. Almost 30 garages in a garage cooperative were also damaged," the official wrote.
Fedorov added that there were no casualties this time.
Recall
On the night of June 17, the Russians launched at least 4 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Destruction was recorded at enterprises, fires broke out, and houses were damaged by the blast wave.