Misappropriated funds without performing duties: boy from Prykarpattia region appeals to the Ombudsman for protection from grandmother's actions
A minor from Prykarpattia region appealed to the Ombudsman with a request to deprive his grandmother of guardianship. The grandmother had misappropriated funds intended for the boy as the son of a deceased servicewoman, without performing the duties of a guardian.
A minor boy, whose mother was killed in the war, appealed to the Ombudsman's Office in Ivano-Frankivsk region with a request to deprive his grandmother of custody of him.
An underage child filed a complaint with the Ombudsman's Office in Ivano-Frankivsk region, according to which the following unique situation became known:
The child lives abroad with his stepfather, who is his guardian abroad and the father of his sister. The boy's mother, a servicewoman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed as a result of shelling while performing a combat mission.
In his appeal, the minor states that after his mother's death, his grandmother appealed to the state authorities and received a decision in her favor: deprivation of his biological father's parental rights and establishment of custody of the child. At the same time, the boy notes that in fact his grandmother is not his guardian, does not live with him and does not participate in his upbringing, and misleads state authorities and performs all legally significant actions on his behalf, but not in favor of the child.
According to the Ombudsman, in his appeal, the boy reported on a one-time financial assistance - these funds were allocated to him by the Ministry of Defense as the son of the deceased.
However, the grandmother, as a guardian, received funds, the fate of which is unknown to the minor, the press service of Dmytro Lubinets informs.
The child turned to me, as the Ombudsman of Ukraine, with a request to represent his interests in court and to release his grandmother from her guardianship,
It is stated that a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
After receiving information from our regional office and the National Police, the Children's Service began to check the circumstances and found that the grandmother did not fulfill the duties of a guardian for her minor grandson.
An important note:
Dmytro Lubinets' page emphasizes that this case is special.
The first and currently the only time when, as the Ombudsman of Ukraine, I represent the interests of a minor child who is abroad in court and cannot exercise his or her rights on his or her own.
