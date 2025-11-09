ukenru
November 8, 05:24 PM
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In France, a man was digging a swimming pool in his garden and found a treasure worth €700,000
November 8, 10:14 PM
European fishermen send fishing nets to Ukraine to protect against Russian drones
November 8, 10:38 PM
Ukraine prepares to deploy Unity Network jointly with the EU: where the first centers will open
November 8, 11:08 PM
Ukrzaliznytsia cancels a number of scheduled trains for November 9
November 9, 12:37 AM
Italian Senator Carlo Calenda got a tattoo of the Ukrainian coat of arms
02:55 AM
Minus 1190 occupiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated Russia's losses per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3364 views

Over the past day, November 8, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated and wounded 970 Russian occupiers. The total enemy losses in the war amounted to 1,151,070 people.

Minus 1190 occupiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated Russia's losses per day

Over the past day, November 8, the Ukrainian Defense Forces killed and wounded 970 Russian occupiers, bringing the total enemy losses in the war to 1,151,070 people. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.11.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,150,100 (+1,190) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11,330 (0)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,544 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒ 34,321 (+20)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,538 (+3)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,239 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 428 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (+1)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 78,928 (+250)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3,918 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 66,795 (+72)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3,993 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Since the beginning of the day, November 8, 185 combat engagements have occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops. The most active battles were recorded in the Pokrovsk, South-Slobozhansky, and Oleksandrivka directions.

                              ATESH agents paralyzed the logistics of the occupiers between Crimea and Kherson region
09.11.25, 06:01

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              War in Ukraine
                              Skirmishes
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine