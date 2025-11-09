Minus 1190 occupiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated Russia's losses per day

Over the past day, November 8, the Ukrainian Defense Forces killed and wounded 970 Russian occupiers, bringing the total enemy losses in the war to 1,151,070 people. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.11.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,150,100 (+1,190) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 11,330 (0)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,544 (+1)

artillery systems ‒ 34,321 (+20)

MLRS ‒ 1,538 (+3)

air defense systems ‒ 1,239 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 428 (0)

helicopters ‒ 347 (+1)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 78,928 (+250)

cruise missiles ‒ 3,918 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 66,795 (+72)

special equipment ‒ 3,993 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Since the beginning of the day, November 8, 185 combat engagements have occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops. The most active battles were recorded in the Pokrovsk, South-Slobozhansky, and Oleksandrivka directions.

ATESH agents paralyzed the logistics of the occupiers between Crimea and Kherson region