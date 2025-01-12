Minors who listened to Russian music and blocked traffic in Kyiv were searched

Kyiv police conducted searches in the apartments of two minors who got into a scandal because of publications in social networks. Writes UNN with reference to the police.



Details

At the end of the week, social media posted videos of a group of minors in the center of Kyiv listening to Russian music, showing weapons, and doing other provocative things.



It turned out that the video showed six teenagers aged 14 to 17. After the video went viral, the police invited them and their parents to the police station for an explanation.

As part of the criminal case, law enforcement officers searched the homes of two of the minors. They seized weapons, ammunition, a paintball grenade, brass knuckles, a knife, as well as computers and mobile phones.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall

A video showing a group of minors blocking traffic in the city center and listening to Russian music was circulating on Telegram channels in the capital.

